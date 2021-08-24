Duncan High School reducing bullying with new Start On Time program

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - Duncan High School is using a new program that’s supposed to help eliminate bullying among students and improve overall behavior.

The way Start On Time works is teachers stand with one foot in the hallway, monitoring behavior, and one foot in the classroom, welcoming students.

Principal Wade Hampton said administrators have already noticed positive attitudes from teachers and students after implementing it.

“We’re a zero tolerance school when it comes to bullying,” Hampton said. “We don’t put up with it. We don’t want our students to feel unwelcome or harassed here at all.”

The University of Missouri started the program, and schools across the country are participating.

“We don’t have a whole lot of discipline referrals for bullying, but we’re constantly hearing from parents and students that bullying is an issue and has been,” Hampton said. “I think that’s the case in any high school our size, so I just became really interested in how to eliminate that problem as much as we could.”

Not only does it decrease opportunities for bullying, but it also encourages students to get to class on time and improves efficiency.

“Learning is the most important thing in our school,” Hampton said. “Tardies were a little high last year, even with COVID, so we want to get kids in class as soon as we can so learning can start immediately and teachers can use that whole period for learning.”

After the bell rings, a “Sweeps Team” walks the hallways looking for any lingering kids to send them in the right direction.

“Self-discipline is the best kind of discipline,” Hampton said. “That’s what we’re trying to sell our kids on. Our job is to prepare them for life after high school, so whether that be college, a job, votech, whatever, one of the number one things is, you have to be on time. Really, early is on time, so that’s what we really want to impart to our students.”

