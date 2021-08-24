Expert Connections
Duncan Police arrest convicted felon for pointing gun at woman

Duncan police officers arrest Michael Grantham after he points gun at a woman.
Duncan police officers arrest Michael Grantham after he points gun at a woman.(Stephens County Sheriff's Office)
By Natascha Mercadante
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - Duncan police arrested a man who they said pointed a gun at a woman over the weekend.

According to the affidavit, a woman called and said Michael Grantham pulled a gun on her on Hwy 81. When police arrived, an officer saw the vehicle traveling eastbound on Elder.

Police said the car hit a curb when pulling into the Dollar General parking lot. According to documents, after patting Grantham down, police found a unloaded Glock pistol in the glove box and single bullet on the the passenger floorboard in plain view.

Documents show, Grantham smelled like alcohol and police were notified he was a felon.

He was arrested for Failure to Maintain Lane, DUI, Possession of a Firearm while Intoxicated, Felonious Pointing of a Firearm and Felon in Possession of a Firearm and was transported to Stephens County Jail.

His bond has been set at $100,000.

