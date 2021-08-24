First Alert Forecast | 8/24AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - We finally made it to Tuesday (which in my opinions are worse than Monday). Today will be a copy and paste of yesterday! Hot temperatures, high humidity and plenty of sunshine. With the jet stream staying to our north, this will allow for this heat dome to dominate our forecast. High temperatures today for those along and west of I-44 will top out in the low 100s. Look for upper 90s for counties along and near highway-81. All of our counties (southwest Oklahoma and north Texas) will see feels like temperatures in the triple digits. South to southwest winds at 10 to 15mph. By the afternoon, gusts will rise into the low to mid 20s.

While we are not under a heat advisory (criteria: heat indices at/ above 105°), don’t let your guard down! Today will be muggy and hot! If you find yourself outside today (for work or pleasure) take those heat safety precautions. Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water and wear lightweight, light-colored clothing! Check on all friends and family and avoid peak times of being outside, usually between 10AM-6PM.

Very hot and humid conditions will continue through Friday and with the combination of heat and high humidity this will lead to widespread heat indices above 100 degrees through Thursday.

The heat dome will eventually move west by the end of the week, weakening some. This will result in more seasonable temperatures for our area by the weekend! High temperatures through Friday will stay in the mid to upper 90s and low 100s. The weekend will see partly cloudy skies and high temperatures in the mid 90s. South winds, both days, at 10 to 15mph.

The weekend looks to stay relatively dry but some could see isolated rain showers. Not a complete washout by any means, so don’t cancel those weekend plans!

Have a good day!

-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker

