Fort Sill conducts emergency deployment exercise

By Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 7:01 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Fort sill is currently conducting an Emergency Deployment Response Exercise.

Operation Paragon Steel will take soldiers and equipment from the post to another training center in the United States.

More than 300 soldiers are being moved, as well as 16 Multiple Launch Rocket Systems.

Today, the 27 ton systems were loaded onto rail rail cars for movement.

Hundreds of soldiers helped with loading the equipment, which provided some safety challenges.

“Making sure the vehicles are properly lined up, making sure someone’s not in the area of that vehicle moving, and with hundreds of people in multiple lanes moving at once, it becomes a safety challenge, so that’s the hardest part,” Horatio Taveau, Director of Logistics at Fort Sill, said.

Officials said this operation is not connected to the ongoing crisis in Afghanistan, and the order to move the soldiers and equipment came ten days before the situation worsened in the country.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Jacob Benavidez
Man found guilty in 2019 deadly dog attack in Hollis

