Health experts gives insight on FDA Pfizer approval

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

It’s the first vaccine out of the three used in the United States to receive approval.

Brandie Combs with the State Department of Health said she hopes this answers questions for people who have been hesitant about getting the vaccine while it’s been under emergency use.

Combs said all the proof people need to get the vaccine is right in front of them.

“The FDA is an institution that approves all medication. So, if you’re okay taking other prescriptions that are over the counter or even prescribed by your physicians. Those are FDA approved, so now Pfizer is now fully FDA approved,” Combs said.

Some unvaccinated people were either encouraged by the FDA approval or still not ready to get the shot.

“Possibly, I would have to read a little bit more on it, like I said I’m kind of uneducated on most stances that why I haven’t really picked one. But possibly since the FDA is starting to approve it,” a citizen said.

“Even though I’m not vaccinated, I don’t want to make it seem like I’m one of the anti-vax people. It’s just I want to know for sure that they have everything figured out before I get the vaccine,” a citizen said.

Combs is pleading with anyone who still isn’t willing to get vaccinated to take a look at what’s happening right now.

“July 1, seven day rolling average of cases were 213 currently we are looking at 21-hundred cases. The same thing for hospitalizations on July 1 we had nine in our southwest region. That’s homeland security region which includes multiple hospitals that’s Duncan, Comanche County, Jackson County, and all of the smaller hospitals. We had nine hospitalizations COVID-related and one in the ICU, July 1. Today, I pulled the numbers we have 144 hospitalizations with 29 in ICU,” Combs said.

Combs said the majority of those patients who are being hospitalized and in the ICU are unvaccinated.

She said the vaccine is not to prevent infection but to reduce the severity of symptoms.

“There’s not a reason someone should have to lose their life to COVID at this point because we have a vaccine, and we have a vaccine that works. The more opportunity we get this virus to spread, and to mutate, and to change. The more opportunity and that the risk is that vaccine aren’t going to be as effective,” Combs said.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.