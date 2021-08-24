Expert Connections
Lawton Police arrest man suspected of forging checks

Lawton Police arrest Gregory McClain after foraging over a thousand dollars worth of checks.
Lawton Police arrest Gregory McClain after foraging over a thousand dollars worth of checks.(Comanche County Detention Center)
By Natascha Mercadante
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 9:35 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - According to an affidavit, Gregory McClain cashed four checks in Lawton totaling $1,900.

Documents show the checks were from First National Bank under an account belonging to someone else.

Police said McClain left a bank he was depositing a check into after learning authorities were on the way.

After an interview, McClain said he knew one of the checks were on a closed account, according to documents

McClain’s bond has been set to $3,000.

