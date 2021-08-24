LPD searching for missing endangered child

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Update: Lawton Police say authorities have located the child.

Lawton Police are looking for a Missing Endangered Child.

Officials say 10-year-old Rojelio Olvera was last seen near Southwest 24th and J Avenue.

They add that he is autistic, and was last seen wearing a blue shirt, red shorts, and grey tennis shoes.

If you think you may know where he is, you’re encouraged to get in touch with the Lawton Police Department.

