LPD searching for missing endangered child

Lawton Police are searching for a missing 10-year-old, Rojelio Olvera.
Lawton Police are searching for a missing 10-year-old, Rojelio Olvera.(Courtesy: Lawton Police Department)
By Korey Middleton
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 1:29 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Update: Lawton Police say authorities have located the child.

Lawton Police are looking for a Missing Endangered Child.

Officials say 10-year-old Rojelio Olvera was last seen near Southwest 24th and J Avenue.

They add that he is autistic, and was last seen wearing a blue shirt, red shorts, and grey tennis shoes.

If you think you may know where he is, you’re encouraged to get in touch with the Lawton Police Department.

