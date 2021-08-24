Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Newlywed women found shot to death at Utah campsite

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 12:57 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOAB, Utah (AP) - Residents of a Utah tourist town near the site where a newlywed couple was recently gunned down while camping say they’re puzzled and concerned as the police investigation unfolds.

Crystal Turner and Kylen Schulte were found dead Aug. 18 near Moab, where they’d been living. KUTV reports police believe someone killed the women and fled, but they say there’s no remaining danger to the public.

That’s left many unanswered questions for residents of the desert town that draws visitors from around the world to its red-rock vistas.

Crystal Turner, 38, (left) and Kylen Schulte, 24, were gunned down while camping near Moab,...
Crystal Turner, 38, (left) and Kylen Schulte, 24, were gunned down while camping near Moab, Utah. The two were married in April.(Source: Bridget Calvert, KSTU via CNN)

Schulte’s aunt has said the couple told friends a “creepy guy” near their campsite made them uncomfortable before their deaths.

Schulte, 24, previously lived in Billings, Montana, while Turner, 38, was a native of Hot Springs, Arkansas. The two were married in April.

The Grand County Sheriff’s Office called in the FBI and State Bureau of Investigation to assist in the double murder investigation.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this report.

Most Read

Lawton Police set up a crime scene in the parking lot of the Walmart on 67th and Quanah Parker...
Lawton police investigating unresponsive person found outside Walmart on 67th
The Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office has reported that a man has been arrested in connection...
Jackson County suspect of child sexual abuse arrested in Oklahoma City
Jacob Benavidez
Man found guilty in 2019 deadly dog attack in Hollis
Comanche County Sheriff Kenny Stradley is warning of a phone scam going around that almost cost...
Comanche County Sheriff’s Department warns of scam calls
Skinner said the rescue is at critical capacity right now because many people who worked from...
Animal rescue celebrates 100 dogs graduating from Lawton prison training program

Latest News

Authorities believe someone killed the women and fled. They called in outside help to assist in...
Slaying of newlywed women at Utah campsite under investigation
Kathy Hochul has become New York’s first female governor. She’s taking control of a state...
Hochul becomes NY’s first female governor as Cuomo exits
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi speaks at a press event regarding the Emergency Rental Assistance...
Moderates bring House to standstill in Biden budget clash
Vice President Kamala Harris, who is on a weeklong swing through Southeast Asia, declared in a...
Harris rebukes China in major speech on Indo-Pacific