Oklahoma has a rise in 200 COVID-19 cases

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - New COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma continue to fluctuate as we head through the beginning of this week.

With total new cases rising today to 1,794, a growth of over 200 since yesterday.

However, the active number of cases has dropped from 20,089 yesterday, to 20,231 today.

The new seven day average has risen to 2,246, with a three-day hospital average of 137 patients with COVID-19 and 25 in intensive care.

