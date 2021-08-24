Person in Lawton shot by homeowner after attempted burglary

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A burglar is currently recovering after being shot while attempting to enter someone else’s house early Tuesday morning.

The Lawton Police Department went to 3319 NW Cache Road after an attempted burglary that happened just after midnight. According to LPD, a witness stated the homeowner heard someone trying to enter his house through the back door. After yelling at the burglar to leave, the homeowner shot the burglar after he entered the house.

The Criminal Investigation Division is currently investigating this incident.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.