State Superintendent announces new grant to help with teacher shortage

By Natascha Mercadante
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister has announced a $4.2 million grant awarded to the Oklahoma Chapter of Teach for America (TFA).

The plan is for the grant to assist with the growing teacher shortage across the state, by using incentives to recruit new teachers who will agree to a minimum of two years in Oklahoma schools.

This will also provide tutors from local universities to assist districts, in hopes they will later join the Oklahoma education system.

The TFA hopes this will serve as a launching ground for local graduates to become the next generation of Oklahoma educators.

