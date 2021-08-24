Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Texoma’s Sunrise Headlines: August 24th

By Xavier McClure
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 7:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - On this busy Tuesday in Texoma, Lawton City Council will be meeting today and has quite the packed agenda.

On the Consent Agenda, council will be approving several budgets for the 2021-2022 fiscal year including the Lawton Economic Development Corporation, Lawton Enhancement Trust Authority and the Hotel/Motel Tax. New Business items include how to distribute funds from the American Rescue Plan Act. Then council will meet in executive session to discuss pending litigation.

Duncan City Council is also set to meet this evening at 5:15 p.m. According to the meeting agenda, the council will consider re-zoning property at 2-18 West Main Street, from Commercial to Industrial -- to allow an impound lot there. They’ll also discuss relaxing the city’s Alcoholic Beverage Code to allow for two upcoming events: the United Way Barbecue Fest and the “Wine’n on the Chisholm Trail Festival.”

Singer and flutist Lizzo took to Instagram with an Oklahoma marching band. Langston University’s band can be seen performing the artist’s song “Rumors” on a short video posted on her Instagram page. Lizzo shouted out Langston for their help with the video, which has over 1.5 million views as of this morning. Langston University is the only Historically Black University in Oklahoma, with campuses in Langston, Tulsa and Oklahoma City.

As always you can count on your 7News team to bring you the latest breaking news and updates in Texoma.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lawton Police set up a crime scene in the parking lot of the Walmart on 67th and Quanah Parker...
Lawton police investigating unresponsive person found outside Walmart on 67th
The Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office has reported that a man has been arrested in connection...
Jackson County suspect of child sexual abuse arrested in Oklahoma City
Jacob Benavidez
Man found guilty in 2019 deadly dog attack in Hollis
Lawton Police arrest Jacob McCurtain for suspected drug trafficking.
Apache man arrested on drug trafficking charges
Comanche County Sheriff Kenny Stradley is warning of a phone scam going around that almost cost...
Comanche County Sheriff’s Department warns of scam calls

Latest News

Fort Sill conducts Operation Paragon Steel.
Fort Sill conducts emergency deployment exercise
A burglar is currently recovering after being shot while attempting to enter someone else’s...
Person in Lawton shot by homeowner after attempted burglary
A burglar is currently recovering after being shot while attempting to enter someone else’s...
Person in Lawton shot by homeowner after attempted burglary
Texoma's Sunrise Headlines: August 24th
Texoma's Sunrise Headlines: August 24th