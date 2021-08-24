Texoma’s Sunrise Headlines: August 24th

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - On this busy Tuesday in Texoma, Lawton City Council will be meeting today and has quite the packed agenda.

On the Consent Agenda, council will be approving several budgets for the 2021-2022 fiscal year including the Lawton Economic Development Corporation, Lawton Enhancement Trust Authority and the Hotel/Motel Tax. New Business items include how to distribute funds from the American Rescue Plan Act. Then council will meet in executive session to discuss pending litigation.

Duncan City Council is also set to meet this evening at 5:15 p.m. According to the meeting agenda, the council will consider re-zoning property at 2-18 West Main Street, from Commercial to Industrial -- to allow an impound lot there. They’ll also discuss relaxing the city’s Alcoholic Beverage Code to allow for two upcoming events: the United Way Barbecue Fest and the “Wine’n on the Chisholm Trail Festival.”

Singer and flutist Lizzo took to Instagram with an Oklahoma marching band. Langston University’s band can be seen performing the artist’s song “Rumors” on a short video posted on her Instagram page. Lizzo shouted out Langston for their help with the video, which has over 1.5 million views as of this morning. Langston University is the only Historically Black University in Oklahoma, with campuses in Langston, Tulsa and Oklahoma City.

