Tropical Tuesday Update

The Atlantic basin is firing up right now with three potential tropical disturbances spread out across the tropics. The first disturbance is in the central Atlantic Ocean currently as a low pressure system producing disorganized showers and storms. Upper-level wind shear is inhibiting its development, but as it moves north it will exit this area of high wind shear, entering favorable environmental conditions that would allow for rapid development potentially by the end of this week. A second disturbance is also in the Atlantic Ocean, just a few hundred miles off the coast of Africa. While not as impressive, it has the potential to develop over the next few days as it moves northwest, though it is projected to encounter an area of high upper-level wind shear by the end of the week that will inhibit its development.

The third and last disturbance, and the one that has the best chance of influencing us is located in the eastern Caribbean Sea. Currently it isn’t projected to develop due to upper-level wind shear, but as it moves west into the western Caribbean and Gulf of Mexico, it will encounter a more favorable environment along with warmer sea surface temperatures. It could form into a tropical system and become a named storm as early as this weekend.

The main thing we are monitoring regarding disturbance three is where it will go once it leaves the Caribbean Sea. Current models have it moving north once it enters the Gulf of Mexico, but from there we are in the realm of high uncertainty and model disagreement, not to mention the fact that we are looking at up to a week out from today, where most models tend to be inaccurate. But current projections have this disturbance impacting land anywhere from just south of the Rio Grande River in Mexico, to as far north and east as the Louisiana coast. If this disturbance ends up impacting the Texas gulf coast and moving north across Texas, then we could (keep in mind this has a very low chance of happening as of right now) see moisture and rainfall from this disturbance here in Texoma next week.

We are currently in the beginning of peak Atlantic hurricane season, which usually lasts from the middle of August to the middle of October. This is the time of year where we can expect to see more tropical disturbances firing up at once compared to other times of the season. Climatologically speaking this is when we typically see an increased number of tropical storms/hurricanes and a greater potential for stronger and major storms. As of August 24th, there have been 8 named storms this season with Ida being the next name on the list.

