Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Walmart launches new local delivery service to other retailers

A 90-year-old woman has died after being struck by a pickup truck in the parking lot of the...
A 90-year-old woman has died after being struck by a pickup truck in the parking lot of the Walmart store in Hiawatha, authorities said.,(Phil Anderson)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 12:19 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Walmart is expanding its delivery platform with a new service called GoLocal, which brings goods to your door from other retailers.

Now, drivers making Walmart deliveries could also be delivering packages from other stores.

“Be it delivering goods from a local bakery to auto supplies from a national retailer, we’ve designed Walmart GoLocal to be customizable for merchants of all sizes and categories so they can focus on doing what they do best, leaving delivery speed and efficiency to us,” said Senior Vice President Tom Ward in a news release.

Walmart says it has already established several agreements with retail clients and is still accepting new partners.

Walmart launched its delivery service three years ago. The company says it now reaches nearly 70% of the U.S. population.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN contributed to this report.

Most Read

Lawton Police set up a crime scene in the parking lot of the Walmart on 67th and Quanah Parker...
Lawton police investigating unresponsive person found outside Walmart on 67th
Lawton Police arrest Jacob McCurtain for suspected drug trafficking.
Apache man arrested on drug trafficking charges
The Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office has reported that a man has been arrested in connection...
Jackson County suspect of child sexual abuse arrested in Oklahoma City
Jacob Benavidez
Man found guilty in 2019 deadly dog attack in Hollis
Comanche County Sheriff Kenny Stradley is warning of a phone scam going around that almost cost...
Comanche County Sheriff’s Department warns of scam calls

Latest News

Alex Rodríguez agreed to testify against former Sen. Frank Artiles after pleading guilty in...
Candidate pleads guilty in alleged Florida vote-siphoning scam
Vice President Kamala Harris, who is on a weeklong swing through Southeast Asia, declared in a...
Harris rebukes China in major speech on Indo-Pacific
A black bear like this one stole an Amazon package from a front porch in Connecticut.
Bear caught on video stealing package from Connecticut porch
Vice President Kamala Harris’ flight from Singapore to Vietnam was delayed by a "recent...
Possible Havana syndrome case delays Harris trip to Vietnam
Time is running out as the US deadline to evacuate American citizens and Afghans from Kabul...
Biden decides to stick with Aug. 31 final pullout from Afghanistan