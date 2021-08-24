Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Young Professionals of Lawton hosts candidate forum next week

By Natascha Mercadante
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 6:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Area voters will have a chance to learn more about the candidates for Lawton mayor and Ward 2 city council.

Young Professionals of Lawton is hosting a virtual candidate forum next Monday through Zoom from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

There are three candidates for mayor and five for the Ward 2 council seat.

”It’s an opportunity it for the candidates to introduce themselves to the public and then also answer some questions from Young Professionals and potentially from our live studio audience,” Vincent Saylor from Young Professionals of Lawton said.

Registration is free to watch the forum or ask questions at the Young Professionals of Lawton Facebook.

It will be moderated by Cameron University communication professor Justin Walton.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lawton Police set up a crime scene in the parking lot of the Walmart on 67th and Quanah Parker...
Lawton police investigating unresponsive person found outside Walmart on 67th
A burglar is currently recovering after being shot while attempting to enter someone else’s...
Person in Lawton shot by homeowner after attempted burglary
Lawton Police arrest Jacob McCurtain for suspected drug trafficking.
Apache man arrested on drug trafficking charges
The Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office has reported that a man has been arrested in connection...
Jackson County suspect of child sexual abuse arrested in Oklahoma City
Jacob Benavidez
Man found guilty in 2019 deadly dog attack in Hollis

Latest News

First Alert Weather 6pm
7News First Alert Weather: Triple digit heat possible tomorrow and rain chances back in the forecast
Duncan works to finish Clear Creek Spillway project.
Clear Creek Lake project nearing completion
The 4th Annual We Love Teachers Shopping Event will take place this weekend.
Consumer event this weekend aims to support teachers
caribbean disturbance
Tropical Tuesday Update