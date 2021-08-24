Young Professionals of Lawton hosts candidate forum next week

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Area voters will have a chance to learn more about the candidates for Lawton mayor and Ward 2 city council.

Young Professionals of Lawton is hosting a virtual candidate forum next Monday through Zoom from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

There are three candidates for mayor and five for the Ward 2 council seat.

”It’s an opportunity it for the candidates to introduce themselves to the public and then also answer some questions from Young Professionals and potentially from our live studio audience,” Vincent Saylor from Young Professionals of Lawton said.

Registration is free to watch the forum or ask questions at the Young Professionals of Lawton Facebook.

It will be moderated by Cameron University communication professor Justin Walton.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.