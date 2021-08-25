Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Comanche County Memorial Hospital feels COVID-19 pressure

By Natascha Mercadante
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Comanche County Memorial Hospital said its Emergency Department is being overwhelmed by non-emergency patients.

CCMH is working to treat a surge in COVID patients, much like hospitals across the state and country.

Officials said they are seeing many people show up at the emergency room looking for COVID-19 tests because they may have been exposed.

They’re asking those people, and others with non-life threatening issues, to seek alternative care.

“Now, if you’re having trouble breathing and you’re having significant issues then the emergency department is a place for you,” Heather Love of CCMH said. “But if you just think you were exposed, then please reach out to your provider, the health department, we have several pharmacies that are doing COVID swabs. Any of those other avenues before coming to our emergency department.”

Love said as of Wednesday, CCMH was treating 37 COVID patients and the number has continued to climb every day this week.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A burglar is currently recovering after being shot while attempting to enter someone else’s...
Person in Lawton shot by homeowner after attempted burglary
Lawton Police set up a crime scene in the parking lot of the Walmart on 67th and Quanah Parker...
Lawton police investigating unresponsive person found outside Walmart on 67th
Lawton Police arrest Jacob McCurtain for suspected drug trafficking.
Apache man arrested on drug trafficking charges
Duncan police officers arrest Michael Grantham after he points gun at a woman.
Duncan Police arrest convicted felon for pointing gun at woman
Lawton Police arrest Gregory McClain after foraging over a thousand dollars worth of checks.
Lawton Police arrest man suspected of forging checks

Latest News

Nicholas Robins
Man sentenced in 2019 Lawton shooting
Chisholm Trail Heritage Center will host Western Spirit Celebration.
Chisholm Trail Heritage Center hosts Western Spirit Celebration this weekend
The crash happened at 7:49 a.m. Wednesday on State Highway 70 west of Hugo.
Woman from Apache killed in Choctaw County crash
The City of Lawton begins their Solid Waste September event next week.
Lawton Public Works hosts Solid Waste September event