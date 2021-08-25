Comanche County Memorial Hospital feels COVID-19 pressure

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Comanche County Memorial Hospital said its Emergency Department is being overwhelmed by non-emergency patients.

CCMH is working to treat a surge in COVID patients, much like hospitals across the state and country.

Officials said they are seeing many people show up at the emergency room looking for COVID-19 tests because they may have been exposed.

They’re asking those people, and others with non-life threatening issues, to seek alternative care.

“Now, if you’re having trouble breathing and you’re having significant issues then the emergency department is a place for you,” Heather Love of CCMH said. “But if you just think you were exposed, then please reach out to your provider, the health department, we have several pharmacies that are doing COVID swabs. Any of those other avenues before coming to our emergency department.”

Love said as of Wednesday, CCMH was treating 37 COVID patients and the number has continued to climb every day this week.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.