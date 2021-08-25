Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine clinic set for Thursday, Friday in Lawton

The vaccine clinic is set to take place outside the Comanche County Fairgrounds from 8 a.m. to...
The vaccine clinic is set to take place outside the Comanche County Fairgrounds from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday and Friday.(KSWO)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Comanche County Health Department will host a two-day COVID-19 vaccine clinic this week.

It’s set for Thursday and Friday, August 26 and 27 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Comanche County Fairgrounds.

The drive-thru clinic is open to anyone 12 and older needing a first, second or booster dose of the vaccine.

You’re asked to enter off of G Street and go to the back of the Expo Building.

No appointments are needed, but those who take part will need to bring their vaccine card if they have one.

Currently, the booster doses are only available for moderate to severe immunocompromised people.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A burglar is currently recovering after being shot while attempting to enter someone else’s...
Person in Lawton shot by homeowner after attempted burglary
Lawton Police set up a crime scene in the parking lot of the Walmart on 67th and Quanah Parker...
Lawton police investigating unresponsive person found outside Walmart on 67th
Lawton Police arrest Jacob McCurtain for suspected drug trafficking.
Apache man arrested on drug trafficking charges
Duncan police officers arrest Michael Grantham after he points gun at a woman.
Duncan Police arrest convicted felon for pointing gun at woman
Lawton Police arrest Gregory McClain after foraging over a thousand dollars worth of checks.
Lawton Police arrest man suspected of forging checks

Latest News

There are currently 20,191 active cases of the virus statewide while the seven-day average of...
More than 2,500 new Coronavirus cases reported across Oklahoma
Lawton police search for chase suspect
The heat dome will slowly shift west allowing for more seasonable temperatures by the weekend!
First Alert Forecast | 8/25AM
Danielle Wade, 29, was found dead of an overdose inside her Louisville, Kentucky, apartment....
GRAPHIC: Baby survives for days on top of dead mother by gnawing hands