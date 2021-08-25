Drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine clinic set for Thursday, Friday in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Comanche County Health Department will host a two-day COVID-19 vaccine clinic this week.

It’s set for Thursday and Friday, August 26 and 27 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Comanche County Fairgrounds.

The drive-thru clinic is open to anyone 12 and older needing a first, second or booster dose of the vaccine.

You’re asked to enter off of G Street and go to the back of the Expo Building.

No appointments are needed, but those who take part will need to bring their vaccine card if they have one.

Currently, the booster doses are only available for moderate to severe immunocompromised people.

