First Alert Forecast | 8/25AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Another quiet and seasonable start to this Wednesday morning! Skies are clear, south winds at light and temperatures at in the 70s. Expect these conditions to stay with us through the morning commute. Some may drop into the upper 60s by sunrise (7:02AM). With the heat dome in place, this will keep temperatures hot and humidity high! Daytime highs will top out in the upper 90s and low 100s but factor in humidity, feels like temperatures for most (if not all) will rise into the triple digits. Counties along highway-81 including Chickasha, Duncan and Waurika are under a heat advisory until 8PM. In these areas, heat indices will be at or above 105°.

If you find yourself outside today (for work or pleasure) take those heat safety precautions. Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water and wear lightweight, light-colored clothing! Check on all friends and family and avoid peak times of being outside, usually between 10AM-6PM.

The large area of high pressure will remain across the Southern Plains through tomorrow so therefore high temperatures will remain slightly above average for this time of year. Look for upper 90s and low 100s during the afternoon tomorrow. Mostly sunny skies with south winds at 10 to 15mph.

The heat dome is looking to break down and shift more west. As this happens, more seasonable daytime highs will return by the weekend. Average high this time of year is 95°. The weekend, for the most part, will stay mainly dry. A mix of sun and clouds with highs in the low to mid 90s. South to southeast winds at 10 to 15mph.

A cold front will move in late Saturday night/ early Sunday and stall just over the Oklahoma/ Kansas border. This front will draw in a chance for precipitation, more for the northern counties of the state as a whole, but a few isolated showers/ thunderstorms can’t be ruled out completely!

While the heat and humidity continues, all eyes are on a potential tropical system for early next week. The National Hurricane Center has a cluster of storms, currently over the western Caribbean Sea, with a 70% chance of developing over the next 5 days. Surprisingly, all long-term models are in relatively good agreement about this storm making landfall somewhere near Texas/ Louisiana. The uncertainty of this exact track/ location of landfall will lead to challenges forecasting winds, precipitation and temperatures early next week. Make sure to check back regularly for updates!!

Have a good day!

-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker

