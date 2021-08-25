Former Lawton teacher named Deputy Superintendent of Federal Programs for Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - A former Lawton teacher has been named the new Chief Innovation Officer and Deputy Superintendent of Federal Programs for the state of Oklahoma.

Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister named Dr. Kathy Dodd to the position within the Oklahoma State Department of Education this week.

“Dr. Dodd has more than three decades of experience that will greatly help school districts bring transformative programs to their communities,” said Hofmeister. “We are excited to see her leadership in action as she provides a holistic strategy on how districts can leverage the most out of federal relief dollars.”

Dodd is currently the regional vice president at Project Lead the Way, a national nonprofit that develops STEM curriculum.

Dodd also served as associate superintendent at Union Public Schools in Tulsa. Before that, she was once a teacher at Lawton and Moore Public Schools.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.