Friends remembering Medicine Park Aquarium Founder Doug Kemper

MEDICINE PARK, Okla. (KSWO) - Medicine Park Aquarium and Natural Sciences Center Founder Doug Kemper passed away earlier this month.

Doug Kemper spent the last years of his life building and bringing the Medicine Park Aquarium and Natural Sciences Center to life.

He wanted people in southwest Oklahoma to know what was in their backyard.

Kemper opened his first aquarium in Seattle back in 1973. Years later, he opened another in Galveston and the Oklahoma Aquarium in Jenks.

“He was brilliant he could see things and draw them, and design them, and then make them come to life,” Rainette Rowland said.

Rowland was devastated when she heard of her friend of more than 20 years passing. They worked together when the aquarium in Jenks and Medicine Park was built.

“He was my mentor. I have learned so much from him, and I feel like I have so much more still to learn. It’s going to be big shoes to fill, and I’m just going to do my best to honor him and to keep this facility going with all of our staff and keep his legacy going,” Rowland said.

Nicole Rowe said anytime she needed or wanted to know about something, Kemper always had the right answer.

“He knew a little bit about everything, about art, about history. If you didn’t know what a flower was, you go ask Doug. If you didn’t know what an animal was you go ask Doug, and he knew it,” Rowe said.

Rowe said she was in complete shock when she heard the news.

“I didn’t expect that to happen. We expected him to retire but always be there to answer the phone whenever we had questions or needed help with something. So, to have him not even be on the other side the of phone is scary,” Rowe said.

To remember him, his colleagues are planning to build a monument at the aquarium to honor him.

His funeral will be held on August 31 at 10:30 a.m. at Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.

