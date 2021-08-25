Injury car crash occurs on 21st and Elm
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 10:17 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A driver was taken to a hospital after a crash in Lawton this evening.
It happened at the intersection of 21st and Elm.
According to police, a Chrysler 300 was northbound on 21st street and crashed into a black Ford Expedition, which was headed west on Elm and ran a stop sign.
The airbags deployed in both vehicles and the wreck left the intersection partially blocked.
The driver of the Chrysler was taken to a hospital by an ambulance.
No word on the extent of their injuries.
Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.