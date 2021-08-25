Lawton groups hope candidate forums will increase voter education, turnout

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Lawton is preparing for a few municipal elections and local groups are hosting candidate forums in hopes of increasing voter turnout.

There are around 93,000 people in the City of Lawton but less than half of those people are registered to vote. Of those registered, only a fraction actually head to the polls to vote in local elections. But a few local groups are hoping to change that.

The Lawton League of Women Voters and the Lawton - Fort Sill Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance are teaming up to host a candidate forum on Friday that they hope encourages voting.

“Voting was earned by others for those who are living now,” said Arlie Hampton, President of the Lawton League of Women Voters.

“It is a right that has been fought for, blood has been shed for, lives have been given up for that and that has been for the eons of time,” said Bishop John Dunaway, President of the Lawton – Fort Sill Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance.

In Lawton, just a small portion of registered voters exercise that right. The Comanche County Election Board says there are currently 38,657 registered voters in the City of Lawton. In the June 2015 mayoral election, 4,666 people voted. In the last mayoral primary, which was in August of 2018, 8,277 people headed to the polls. That number jumped to 16,977 voters for the November election, which featured a race for governor. But even that big increase saw less than 50-percent of registered voters cast a vote.

“I think people just don’t think their vote counts in local elections and I don’t know why that is. If you don’t like where things are going and you want change, that’s where your voice is heard by voting,” said Comanche County Election Board Secretary Amy Sims.

Hampton says there are a variety of reasons people don’t vote, but there is an easy solution.

“Some because no transportation to the polling location, I didn’t know what they were about, maybe I didn’t know there was an election even. So, this is where education comes in,” Hampton said.

That education is what Friday’s event is all about.

“How can you not want to speak to the candidates themselves,” Hampton said.

“We want responsible voting and again, the people we put in place, they’re our voice for the term they’re in office. If you want a voice of what’s going on in your city, come out and vote,” Dunaway said.

The virtual forum is Friday at 6:00 p.m. You can find the information needed to join on the Lawton League of Women Voters Facebook page.

That virtual event was supposed to have all the candidates from the Lawton City Council Ward 2 election and the mayoral election, but due to unforeseen circumstances, the mayoral portion has been rescheduled. Right now, the plan is to hold it on September 8th.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.