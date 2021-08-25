Expert Connections
Lawton mayor delivers State of the City address

By Cheyenne Cole
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 10:14 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Mayor Stan Booker delivered the State of the City address at Tuesday’s city council meeting.

He highlighted the city’s accomplishments from signing a four year contract with the police union to infrastructure improvements.

“We are no longer helpless in a fast changing world,” Booker said. “We are competing. We are winning. Taking no action was never an option. We are seeing the big picture and we are leveraging everything at our disposal to create opportunity in Lawton-Fort Sill.”

Booker noted staff is cleaning up the city, with about 200 homes on the dilapidated list, and 50 that have been demolished.

“As well as beautifying our city and creating opportunities for new development, this project will have a positive return on crime prevention,” Booker said, “So much progress has been made in the face of adversity, and yet there is so much to look forward to.”

He mentioned infrastructure many times, particularly streets.

Currently, the city is working on 12 residential street projects and planning to start 16 more within the next year.

“You can see the intersection painting projects taking place all over town,” Booker said. “Needed road repairs that were previously deferred are now being addressed, such as the much needed repair work on Cache Road. Our community is making positive strides in upgrading our infrastructure.”

With the FISTA Innovation Park and the Lawton Economic Development Corporation bringing in high-paying jobs, he believes Lawton is becoming more attractive to young people.

“As we grow jobs, we grow revenue,” Booker said. “Money to invest in our community. We are improving our quality of life and our infrastructure as we grow jobs. We have demonstrated our commitment to growth by passing the TIFF and the CIP, which means our dreams are resource.”

He also said an indoor sports complex is coming that will make Lawton a destination for families across Oklahoma.

Next month, Mayor Booker will face two opponents in Lawton’s mayoral election.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

