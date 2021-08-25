Expert Connections
Lawton police search for chase suspect

(AP)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 11:07 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Police are looking for a person who led them on a chase early Tuesday morning.

According to a police report, shortly before 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, officers noticed a vehicle without its lights on near J and southwest 27th and when they went to pull it over, the driver kept going.

The driver eventually turned onto 38th Street, heading south.

When it went past Lee Boulevard, police said the driver was going at least 60 miles an hour.

According to the report, the driver eventually stopped near the intersection of 38th and Coombs Road.

The responding officer said due to the amount of dust in the area, he couldn’t see the driver get out of the car.

The officer then went to a car to find it abandoned and saw a clearing leading to a fence, and there was a pair of jogging pants stuck to it.

A K9 was used to find the suspect, but it eventually lost the driver’s scent near a body of water.

The suspect’s car was impounded and had not reported stolen.

Police eventually tracked the driver’s name to an address in Lawton, but when they got to the home, they found out it had been abandoned.

The driver’s name has not been released.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

