Lawton Public Works hosts Solid Waste September event

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Public Works will kick off the Solid Waste September program starting next week.

The department is focusing on new education and outreach, since it began once a week cart collection and once a month bulk collection back in April.

The initiative will allow Lawton residents to enter a drawing, sponsored by Arvest Bank, to receive one-year of free waste collection.

The drawing will run from October 1 to the 8, and is open to all active account holders who have no violations during September 2021. Rules can be found in the Solid Waste Guide and Policy on the City of Lawton website.

