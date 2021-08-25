Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Man in hospital after stabbing in Lawton

By Makenzie Burk
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A man is in the hospital after being stabbed this afternoon in Lawton.

The stabbing occurred after 4 p.m. on the 400 block of northwest Columbia Avenue.

Police were called on a reported man who had been stabbed in the neck.

When they got there, they found one victim who was taken to a hospital to be treated.

No word on his current condition.

Lawton Police said a suspect was also identified, and was taken into custody at the scene.

This is a developing story, and you can count on 7news to bring you the latest as more information is released.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lawton Police set up a crime scene in the parking lot of the Walmart on 67th and Quanah Parker...
Lawton police investigating unresponsive person found outside Walmart on 67th
A burglar is currently recovering after being shot while attempting to enter someone else’s...
Person in Lawton shot by homeowner after attempted burglary
Lawton Police arrest Jacob McCurtain for suspected drug trafficking.
Apache man arrested on drug trafficking charges
The Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office has reported that a man has been arrested in connection...
Jackson County suspect of child sexual abuse arrested in Oklahoma City
Jacob Benavidez
Man found guilty in 2019 deadly dog attack in Hollis

Latest News

A worker's car caught fire at a dealership in Lawton.
Vehicle catches fire at Lawton dealership
The driver of a Chrysler 300 is taken to the hospital after car wreck.
Injury car crash occurs on 21st and Elm
Booker noted staff is cleaning up the city, with about 200 homes on the dilapidated list, and...
Lawton mayor delivers State of the City address
First Alert Weather 6pm
7News First Alert Weather: Triple digit heat possible tomorrow and rain chances back in the forecast