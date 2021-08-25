Man in hospital after stabbing in Lawton
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A man is in the hospital after being stabbed this afternoon in Lawton.
The stabbing occurred after 4 p.m. on the 400 block of northwest Columbia Avenue.
Police were called on a reported man who had been stabbed in the neck.
When they got there, they found one victim who was taken to a hospital to be treated.
No word on his current condition.
Lawton Police said a suspect was also identified, and was taken into custody at the scene.
