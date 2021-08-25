Expert Connections
Man sentenced in 2019 Lawton shooting

Nicholas Robins
Nicholas Robins(Comanche County Detention Center)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A man has been sentenced for a 2019 shooting in Lawton.

Nicholas Robins was found guilty in June for assault and battery with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm after a former felony conviction.

He was sentenced Wednesday to 20 years on the assault and battery charges and five years for the possession of a firearm charge. The sentences are set to run consecutively.

Robins will have credit for time served.

Investigators said Robins shot a man twice during an argument in 2019.

He was arrested in March 2020.

