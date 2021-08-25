Man sentenced in 2019 Lawton shooting
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A man has been sentenced for a 2019 shooting in Lawton.
Nicholas Robins was found guilty in June for assault and battery with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm after a former felony conviction.
He was sentenced Wednesday to 20 years on the assault and battery charges and five years for the possession of a firearm charge. The sentences are set to run consecutively.
Robins will have credit for time served.
Investigators said Robins shot a man twice during an argument in 2019.
He was arrested in March 2020.
