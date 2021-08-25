More than 2,500 new Coronavirus cases reported across Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma has more than 2,500 new Coronavirus cases.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 2,534 new cases of the virus Wednesday, bringing the total number of cases in the state since the pandemic began to 534,922.

Across southwest Oklahoma, there are 143 people hospitalized from the virus according to the OSDH, while 25 people are in the ICU.

The CDC reported 26 new deaths from the virus Wednesday, bringing the total to 9,030 in the Sooner State.

There are currently 20,191 active cases of the virus statewide while the seven-day average of new cases is now 2,271.

Here’s a look at the current number of active cases across southwest Oklahoma:

Beckham County: 33

Caddo County: 153

Comanche County: 791

Cotton County: 26

Grady County: 326

Greer County: 10

Harmon County: 0

Jackson County: 82

Jefferson County: 19

Kiowa County: 33

Stephens County: 221

Tillman County: 21

Washita County: 60

