Oklahoma law allows cocktails to be taken to-go

By Dallas Payeton
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 6:26 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A new law allowing cocktails-to-go went into effect today in Oklahoma.

The law, which runs for the next year, allows for bars and restaurants holding a catering or mixed beverage license to sell cocktails, mixed drinks or single-serve wine to-go in sealed containers.

The containers must be placed in the trunk or rear compartment of the vehicle by one of the business’ employees.

No third party delivery services, such as Uber Eats or DoorDash, will be able to deliver these cocktails-to-go.

Customers can also purchase inside and carry it out themselves.

Restaurant owners are excited to have a new way to serve alcohol to their customers.

“We’re hoping to naturally sell some drinks to go, now that COVID cases are on the rise we are getting more to-go orders, we’ve had more to-go orders all along,” Julia Salas, owner of Salas Urban Cantina said.

The law requires people ordering cocktails-to-go to keep the container sealed until they make it to their destination.

