Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Pfizer seeks FDA OK for COVID-19 vaccine booster dose

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Pfizer is seeking U.S. approval of a booster dose of its two-shot COVID-19 vaccine.

The drugmaker announced Wednesday it has started the approval process for a third dose of its vaccine for Americans ages 16 and older. The company says it expects to complete its application with the Food and Drug Administration by the end of this week.

U.S. health officials announced last week plans to dispense COVID-19 booster shots to all Americans to shore up their protection amid the surging delta variant of the coronavirus. Pfizer’s vaccine received full regulatory approval this week.

While health officials say vaccine protection against coronavirus infection wanes over time, the three vaccines used in the U.S. made by Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson are still providing strong protection against hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19.

Earlier this month, U.S. regulators said transplant recipients or others with weakened immune systems can get an extra dose of Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A burglar is currently recovering after being shot while attempting to enter someone else’s...
Person in Lawton shot by homeowner after attempted burglary
Lawton Police set up a crime scene in the parking lot of the Walmart on 67th and Quanah Parker...
Lawton police investigating unresponsive person found outside Walmart on 67th
Lawton Police arrest Jacob McCurtain for suspected drug trafficking.
Apache man arrested on drug trafficking charges
Duncan police officers arrest Michael Grantham after he points gun at a woman.
Duncan Police arrest convicted felon for pointing gun at woman
Lawton Police arrest Gregory McClain after foraging over a thousand dollars worth of checks.
Lawton Police arrest man suspected of forging checks

Latest News

FILE - This photo shows a phone app for OnlyFans, a site where fans pay creators for their...
OnlyFans reverses explicit content ban after outcry
Rep. Seth Moulton, D-Mass., and Rep. Peter Meijer, R-Mich., flew in and out on charter aircraft...
2 US lawmakers’ Afghanistan trip prompts questions, condemnation
Troops will be able to get their Pfizer shots at their bases and from their commands around the...
Pentagon: US troops must get their COVID-19 vaccines ASAP
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, supporters loyal to then-President Donald Trump try to...
House panel probing 1/6 riot seeks host of Trump-era records
The vaccine clinic is set to take place outside the Comanche County Fairgrounds from 8 a.m. to...
Drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine clinic set for Thursday, Friday in Lawton