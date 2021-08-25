Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Smugglers caught using fake border patrol vehicle

Fake border patrol car used by smugglers
Fake border patrol car used by smugglers(U.S. border Patrol's Tucson Sector)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 12:17 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (Gray News) – Authorities foiled a plan to use a fake border patrol car to cross the border.

Homeland Security and Border Patrol agents stopped the smugglers near the Tucson border station.

Officials took the driver of the cloned border patrol car and 10 migrants into custody.

Interim Chief Patrol Agent for Tucson’s border patrol station, John Modlin, shared a photo of the fake vehicle on Twitter.

Border Patrol security agents are responsible for patrolling 6,000 miles of Mexican and Canadian land borders and 2,000 miles of coastal waters, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A burglar is currently recovering after being shot while attempting to enter someone else’s...
Person in Lawton shot by homeowner after attempted burglary
Lawton Police set up a crime scene in the parking lot of the Walmart on 67th and Quanah Parker...
Lawton police investigating unresponsive person found outside Walmart on 67th
Lawton Police arrest Jacob McCurtain for suspected drug trafficking.
Apache man arrested on drug trafficking charges
Duncan police officers arrest Michael Grantham after he points gun at a woman.
Duncan Police arrest convicted felon for pointing gun at woman
Lawton Police arrest Gregory McClain after foraging over a thousand dollars worth of checks.
Lawton Police arrest man suspected of forging checks

Latest News

FILE - This photo shows a phone app for OnlyFans, a site where fans pay creators for their...
OnlyFans reverses explicit content ban after outcry
Rep. Seth Moulton, D-Mass., and Rep. Peter Meijer, R-Mich., flew in and out on charter aircraft...
2 US lawmakers’ Afghanistan trip prompts questions, condemnation
Troops will be able to get their Pfizer shots at their bases and from their commands around the...
Pentagon: US troops must get their COVID-19 vaccines ASAP
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, supporters loyal to then-President Donald Trump try to...
House panel probing 1/6 riot seeks host of Trump-era records
The vaccine clinic is set to take place outside the Comanche County Fairgrounds from 8 a.m. to...
Drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine clinic set for Thursday, Friday in Lawton