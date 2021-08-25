Tickets on sale for United Way of Southwest Oklahoma’s Blue Tie Gala

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Ticket sales have started for the United Way of Southwest Oklahoma’s “Wanderlust” Blue Tie Gala.

The event will take place Friday, September 10 at the Hilton Garden Inn, and will have social distancing measures in place.

Tickets are $75 and can be bought online or at the United Way of Southwest Oklahoma administrative office.

Proceeds go to support the United Way, and it promises to be a delightful evening of dinner, dancing and even a live auction.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.