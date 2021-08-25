Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Tickets on sale for United Way of Southwest Oklahoma’s Blue Tie Gala

The Blue Tie Gala will take place Friday, September 10 at the Hilton Garden Inn.
The Blue Tie Gala will take place Friday, September 10 at the Hilton Garden Inn.
By Mandy Richardson
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 2:09 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Ticket sales have started for the United Way of Southwest Oklahoma’s “Wanderlust” Blue Tie Gala.

The event will take place Friday, September 10 at the Hilton Garden Inn, and will have social distancing measures in place.

Tickets are $75 and can be bought online or at the United Way of Southwest Oklahoma administrative office.

Proceeds go to support the United Way, and it promises to be a delightful evening of dinner, dancing and even a live auction.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A burglar is currently recovering after being shot while attempting to enter someone else’s...
Person in Lawton shot by homeowner after attempted burglary
Lawton Police set up a crime scene in the parking lot of the Walmart on 67th and Quanah Parker...
Lawton police investigating unresponsive person found outside Walmart on 67th
Lawton Police arrest Jacob McCurtain for suspected drug trafficking.
Apache man arrested on drug trafficking charges
Duncan police officers arrest Michael Grantham after he points gun at a woman.
Duncan Police arrest convicted felon for pointing gun at woman
Lawton Police arrest Gregory McClain after foraging over a thousand dollars worth of checks.
Lawton Police arrest man suspected of forging checks

Latest News

Dr. Kathy Dodd
Former Lawton teacher named Deputy Superintendent of Federal Programs for Oklahoma
The vaccine clinic is set to take place outside the Comanche County Fairgrounds from 8 a.m. to...
Drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine clinic set for Thursday, Friday in Lawton
There are currently 20,191 active cases of the virus statewide while the seven-day average of...
More than 2,500 new Coronavirus cases reported across Oklahoma
Lawton police search for chase suspect