LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A vehicle caught fire today at Lawton Jeep Dodge Chrysler on Interstate Drive at around 6 p.m.

It was an employees personal vehicle.

Our photographer on the scene was told that employees at the dealership managed to put the fire out.

But they called the Lawton Fire Department anyway, due to the car still smoking.

