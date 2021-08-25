Woman from Apache killed in Choctaw County crash
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CHOCTAW COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - A woman from Apache has died after a crash in Choctaw County.
The crash happened at 7:49 a.m. Wednesday on State Highway 70 west of Hugo.
According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, a 2020 Ford PK driven by Phyllis Davis of Apache was heading east on Highway 70 while a 2019 Dodge was heading west.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported that the Ford did not yield to oncoming traffic and hit the Dodge.
The driver and a passenger in the Dodge were treated and released from a hospital while Betty Daugherty of Apache, who was a passenger in the Ford, was killed in the crash.
The driver of the Ford was taken to a hospital for her injuries and is said to be stable.
