11 calls made to Oklahoma Center for Poison and Drug Information regarding Ivermectin

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Calls to the Oklahoma Center for Poison and Drug Information regarding the drug Ivermectin have increased in recent weeks.

According to the center, they have had reports of 11 people being exposed to it since May.

“Most developed relatively minor symptoms such as nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, and dizziness, though there’s the potential for more serious effects including low blood pressure and seizures with an overdose, as well as interactions with medications such as blood thinners,” said Scott Schaeffer, managing director of the Oklahoma Center for Poison and Drug Information.

Ivermectin has been touted in some circles online as being a treatment against COVID-19 despite the claim having no basis in science.

Ivermectin is used to treat several conditions in animals and humans. In animals, it’s often used to treat heartworms and other internal and external parasites.

The FDA has approved it in humans to also treat some parasitic worms and external parasites like lice.

Drug company Merck said in February 2021 that there is no scientific basis for the drug being effective against COVID-19.

