4,152 new Coronavirus cases reported across Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - More than 4,000 new Coronavirus cases were reported Thursday across Oklahoma.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 4,152 new cases of the virus, bringing the total to 539,074 since the pandemic began.

The seven-day average of new cases now stands at 2,507, with 21,584 active cases across the state.

The Centers for Disease Control, meanwhile, reported 14 new deaths from the virus on Thursday, bringing the state’s total to 9,044.

