7News First Alert Weather: A gradual cool down into the weekend and all eyes on Tropical Storm Ida

For tonight, mostly clear skies and muggy with overnight lows falling into the low 70s. Winds will be out of the southeast at 5-10 mph.

On Friday, the heat dome breaks down as it moves out towards the east. As a result, it will be a slightly cooler afternoon with highs topping out in the mid 90s. However, high humidity remains in place and feels-like temperatures will range anywhere from 98-101°. Skies will be mostly sunny and winds will be out of the southeast at 10-15 mph.

It will be a quiet start to the weekend with mostly sunny skies, but an approaching cold front will allow a the possibility for isolated showers and storms on Sunday and into Monday of next week.

Tropical Storm Ida developed in the Caribbean Sea earlier this evening. The system is forecast to approach the northern Gulf coast at or near major hurricane intensity on Sunday, where there is an increasing risk of life-threatening storm surge, damaging hurricane-force winds, and heavy rainfall Sunday and Monday, especially along the coast of Louisiana. Storm Surge and Hurricane Watches will likely be issued for a portion of this area later tonight or Friday morning.

If the storm happens to nudge westward and along the Texas Gulf Coast then rain chances could increase across Texoma early next week. Otherwise, if it remains on it’s current track or moves more eastward we could remain dry much of next week.

