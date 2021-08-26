Expert Connections
7News First Alert Weather: A gradual "cool-down" into the weekend

Rain chances limited over the next couple of days
By Noel Rehm
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 7:03 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

For tonight, mostly clear and slow-to-cool with overnight lows falling into the low 70s. Winds will be out of the southeast at 5-10 mph. If you are looking up at tonight’s sky you’ll be able to see Venus, Jupiter and Saturn along with several notable constellations.

On Thursday, a few clouds are possible otherwise expect another hot and humid afternoon. Highs will top out in the upper 90s with feels-like temperatures ranging anywhere from 101-103°. Winds will be out of the south at 10-15 mph.

The heat dome will break down on Friday and a zonal flow will prevail across the Southern Plains. As a result, seasonal temperatures ranging from 92-94° will return over the weekend. It is expected to be dry on Saturday, however a cold front approaches from the north on Sunday. This will provide enough lift for possible isolated showers and storms to end the weekend and into early next week.

A broad area of low pressure is expected to form over the southwestern Caribbean Sea during the next day or so from a tropical wave currently located north of Colombia. Environmental conditions are forecast to be conducive for development, and a tropical depression or tropical storm is likely to form late this week or over the weekend. The system is expected to move northwestward over the northwestern Caribbean Sea and near or across the Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico on Friday and into the Gulf of Mexico this weekend where conditions are expected to be favorable for additional development. Regardless of development, heavy rainfall and flooding will be possible through the weekend in portions of Nicaragua, Honduras, Guatemala, Belize, and the Yucatan Peninsula. In addition, this system could bring dangerous impacts from storm surge, wind, and heavy rainfall to portions of the coasts of Louisiana, Texas, and the Mexican state of Tamaulipas late this weekend and early next week. However, uncertainty remains large since the system has yet to form. Interests in these areas should closely monitor the progress of this system and ensure they have their hurricane plan in place. An Air Force Reserve reconnaissance aircraft is scheduled to investigate the system Thursday afternoon, if necessary.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

