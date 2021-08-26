Expert Connections
Altus Air Force Base holds annual cattle drive

By Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, Okla. (KSWO) - Altus Air Force Base continued a tradition Thursday with its 23rd Annual Cattle Drive.

Dozens of members of the 97th Air Mobility Wing led more than 30 cattle on a three-mile drive through the base.

The drive went by schools and businesses, giving the community a chance to share fun with the airmen.

“Great opportunity to engage with the community, which is really the biggest selling point here,” Col. David Vanderburg, 97th mission support group commander, said. “The community relationship between the Air Force Base and the outside gate is phenomenal, and the horses and the riders and the cattle out here, it’s something that most airmen and their families will never see in their career.”

The tradition began in August of 1999. Officials said Altus is the only Air Force base in the nation to hold an annual cattle drive.

