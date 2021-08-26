Arrest warrant issued for Lawton man

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - An arrest warrant has been issued for a man accused of pointing a gun at another person.

According to an affidavit, Carson Cone, 21, arrived uninvited to a house on northwest Ozmun Avenue two weeks ago. When he and another man got into a heated argument, documents said Cone pulled a gun from his pants pocket and told the victim he was not there to fight, but said “if you want to fight, you can fight my bullets.”

The victim was standing in the doorway of his home and Cone threatened he would be back to shoot up the place.

He is facing multiple charges including pointing a gun at someone, threatening to perform an act of violence and possession of firearm after a delinquent adjudication.

