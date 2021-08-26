Expert Connections
City of Altus to receive Great American Defense Community award

The City of Altus will receive the Great American Defense Community award.
By Mandy Richardson
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Altus will be formally presented with a special award Thursday night from the USAA and the Association of Defense Communities.

It’s the Great American Defense Community award, and it is given to communities that demonstrate great work in improving the quality of life of military personnel and their families.

The presentation will happen at the Great Plains Stampede Rodeo tonight right after the calf roping.

The rodeo begins at 8 p.m. and general tickets are $10.

