City of Altus to receive Great American Defense Community award

ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Altus will be formally presented with a special award Thursday night from the USAA and the Association of Defense Communities.

It’s the Great American Defense Community award, and it is given to communities that demonstrate great work in improving the quality of life of military personnel and their families.

The presentation will happen at the Great Plains Stampede Rodeo tonight right after the calf roping.

The rodeo begins at 8 p.m. and general tickets are $10.

