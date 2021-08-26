Expert Connections
First Alert Forecast | 8/26AM

By Lexie Walker
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 6:32 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -The large area of high pressure will remain across the Southern Plains through the day today so therefore high temperatures will remain slightly above average for this time of year. Look for upper 90s and low 100s during the afternoon today. Mostly sunny skies with south winds at 10 to 15mph. Heat indices will still be in the triple digits for most, if not all, of our counties.

The heat dome is looking to break down and shift more west. As this happens, more seasonable daytime highs will return by the weekend. Average high this time of year is 94°. The weekend, for the most part, will stay mainly dry. A mix of sun and clouds with highs in the low to mid 90s. South to southeast winds at 10 to 15mph.

A cold front will move in late Saturday night/ early Sunday and stall just over the Oklahoma/ Kansas border. This front will draw in a chance for precipitation, more for the northern counties of the state as a whole, but a few isolated showers/ thunderstorms can’t be ruled out completely!

All eyes are on a potential tropical system for early next week. Invest 99-L will likely become a named storm sometime today. The system is expected to move northwestward over the northwestern Caribbean Sea and near or across the Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico on Friday and into the Gulf of Mexico this weekend. Surprisingly, all long-term models are in relatively good agreement about this storm making landfall somewhere along the Louisiana coastline. In addition, this system could bring dangerous impacts from storm surge, wind, and heavy rainfall to the area.

Have a good day!

-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

