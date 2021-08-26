Initial unemployment rises, continued claims down in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Initial unemployment claims went up in Oklahoma while continued claims dropped, according to the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission.

For the week ending August 14, the OESC reported that initial claims reached 3,986 a slight increase from the previous week’s 3,838.

Continued unemployment claims, however, went down.

Continued claims for the same week reached 29,345, down from 30,107 the week before.

“For the past five consecutive weeks, we have seen decreases in both the initial and continued claims four-week moving averages, and those averages continue to be a good indication of the state’s progress,” said Shelley Zumwalt, OESC Executive Director. “While the initial claims numbers have tended to fluctuate, Oklahoma’s numbers are mirroring the trends we are seeing nationwide.”

The advanced national numbers for the week ending August 21 show an increase of initial claims by about 4,000.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.