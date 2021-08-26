Man arrested after police chase in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A man has been arrested after a chase Wednesday with Lawton police.

According to a police report, an officer spotted a 2001 Ford F-150 speeding south on southwest 17th Street approaching D Avenue Wednesday around 4 a.m.

After the pickup, which had a Texas license plate, sped past a stop sign, the officer followed after it, turning on his lights as the driver turned onto southwest F and then onto southwest 15th.

The officer said the suspect didn’t stop, but then took several turns and sped down several residential streets, speeding past stop signs and reaching speeds of up to 60 miles an hour.

At one point in the chase, the officer said the suspect drove into the back empty lot behind Hobby Lobby on Sheridan Road, nearly hitting two pedestrians and at one point hitting a fence.

According to the police report, when the truck hit the fence, its front passenger side tire blew out, but the driver kept going, causing smoke and sparks to fly up.

Eventually the truck stopped at 14th and Taft Road.

That’s when police said the driver, Joseph Hernandez, got out and took off running while a passenger got out and laid flat on his stomach in the street.

Hernandez was eventually caught by two officers.

Police later found Hernandez had four warrants for his arrest out of the Austin area, including warrants for first-degree burglary and assault causing bodily harm.

A blue glass pipe covered in burn residue was found in the truck and the passenger also told officers he had a bag of marijuana in his front pants pocket.

The bag had 1.3 grams of marijuana inside.

An arrest and summons was issued for passenger while Hernandez was arrested on several complaints including eluding a police officer and leaving the scene of an accident.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.