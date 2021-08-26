Oklahoma attorney general seeks to restart executions

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - After a five year pause, Oklahoma’s new attorney general is seeking execution dates for seven death-row inmates.

In motions filed with the state’s Court of Criminal Appeals, Attorney General John O’Connor said the seven inmates have exhausted all their appeals.

Six of the inmates were recently dismissed from a federal lawsuit challenging the state’s lethal injection protocols.

None of the six inmates selected an alternative method of execution, which the federal judge said was necessary for them to continue as plaintiffs in the case.

One of the inmates listed is Julius Jones, whose case has garnered national attention.

Jones is scheduled to have a commutation hearing in September.

