One injured in Caddo County crash

CADDO COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - A man from Apache was taken to a hospital after a crash in Caddo County Wednesday.

According to a crash report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, William Traywick was driving a 2005 Chevy pick-up on OK-58, just north of County Road 1240 in Alfalfa when the crash happened. It happened around 3:30 in the afternoon.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said Traywick was looking for his phone when he went off the road to the right, overcorrected and went off the road to the left, overturning the truck onto its side in a ditch.

The driver was taken to Carnegie Hospital before being transferred to OU Medical Center.

He’s said to be in good condition.

