Pedestrian hit by car, taken to hospital in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - One person was taken to a hospital after he was hit by a car in Lawton.

Lawton Police said around 1:30 p.m. Thursday, a driver was turning left from 11th Street onto southwest Summit when they hit a man who was walking across the street.

Police said the victim’s injuries were minor, but he was taken to a hospital.

It’s not clear at this time if the driver was cited.

