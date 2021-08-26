Pedestrian hit by car, taken to hospital in Lawton
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - One person was taken to a hospital after he was hit by a car in Lawton.
Lawton Police said around 1:30 p.m. Thursday, a driver was turning left from 11th Street onto southwest Summit when they hit a man who was walking across the street.
Police said the victim’s injuries were minor, but he was taken to a hospital.
It’s not clear at this time if the driver was cited.
