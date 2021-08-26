Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Pedestrian hit by car, taken to hospital in Lawton

Lawton Police responded after a pedestrian was hit by a car Thursday afternoon.
Lawton Police responded after a pedestrian was hit by a car Thursday afternoon.(KSWO)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - One person was taken to a hospital after he was hit by a car in Lawton.

Lawton Police said around 1:30 p.m. Thursday, a driver was turning left from 11th Street onto southwest Summit when they hit a man who was walking across the street.

Police said the victim’s injuries were minor, but he was taken to a hospital.

It’s not clear at this time if the driver was cited.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened at 7:49 a.m. Wednesday on State Highway 70 west of Hugo.
Woman from Apache killed in Choctaw County crash
A warrant is issued for Carson Cone who pulled a gun on another person.
Arrest warrant issued for Lawton man
A worker's car caught fire at a dealership in Lawton.
Vehicle catches fire at Lawton dealership
Lawton police search for chase suspect
Stephen's County Sheriff's Deputy arrest Ricky Green after chase.
Police find methamphetamine after chase in Stephens County

Latest News

Man arrested after police chase in Lawton
More than 640,000 students across Oklahoma are not vaccinated.
Student, teacher in Oklahoma die from Coronavirus
The seven-day average of new cases now stands at 2,507
4,152 new Coronavirus cases reported across Oklahoma
Initial unemployment rises, continued claims down in Oklahoma