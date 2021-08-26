Expert Connections
Police find methamphetamine after chase in Stephens County

Stephen's County Sheriff's Deputy arrest Ricky Green after chase.
Stephen's County Sheriff's Deputy arrest Ricky Green after chase.(Stephens County Sheriff's Office)
By Natascha Mercadante
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 7:05 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Stephens County Sherriff’s Deputy saw a man driving eastbound on SH-7 going 71 MPH in a 45 MPH speed zone.

According to an affidavit, Rick Green led police on chase after the deputy turned on their lights and sirens in an attempted traffic stop.

Documents show speeds reached as high as 125 MPH and the chase ended north of SH-7.

Police said green was driving without a valid license and during their inspection of the car, found a pipe with a white crystal residue as well as a container of the substance which was later tested positive for methamphetamine.

Green was arrested on complaints of drug possession, drug trafficking and eluding police.

His bond has been set at $50,000.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

