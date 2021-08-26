Student, teacher in Oklahoma die from Coronavirus

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - A 13-year-old student in Oklahoma has died from the Coronavirus.

During a meeting of the Oklahoma State Board of Education Thursday, superintendent of public instruction Joy Hofmeister said an eighth grade student from Oklahoma City Public Schools and a teacher from Grove both died from COVID-19.

“This is not like last year,” Hofmeister said. “It may feel like deja vu, but the delta variant is so much more contagious and we need to take it very seriously.”

Hofmeister also mentioned that more than 640,000 students across the state are not vaccinated either by choice or because they are too young.

According to Hofmeister, while state lawmakers recently outlawed mask mandates in schools, masks can be required in districts as long as there is an opt-out option for parents.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.