Texoma’s Sunrise Headlines: August 26th

By Xavier McClure
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 8:26 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The latest happening in Texoma as the Oklahoma man at the epicenter of a landmark U-S Supreme Court case will remain in prison for life

A jury has convicted Jimcy McGirt on two counts of Aggravated Sexual abuse and one count of Abusive Sexual contact. McGirt had appealed his original conviction by

saying the State didn’t have the jurisdiction to prosecute him.

Altus Air Force Base is scheduled to host their 23rd Annual Cattle Drive today. 97th Air Mobility Wing Commander, Colonel Blaine Baker and other base leadership will

lead more than 30 cattle on a 3 mile drive across the base. Yesterday, the post changed the start time from 10 A.M. to 10:30 A.M.

Also kicking off today in Altus, is the Great Plains Stampede PRCA Rodeo. It’s happening through today August 26th and runs until Saturday, August 28th at the rodeo

arena on U-S highway 62 and Veterans Drive. As part of today’s events, Altus will be recognized as one of five Great American Defense Communities, an award that the

city received back in March. The award is given to communities that demonstrate great work in improving the quality of life of military personnel and their families.

For more information, go to the Great Plains Stampede Rodeo’s Facebook page.

